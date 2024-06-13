FISH SWIMMING IN THE PARKING LOT: Collier County deals with flooding from heavy rain

NAPLES, Fla. — With a state of emergency in effect for Collier and Lee counties, people are feeling the impact of severe flooding.

The area between the Gulf and a harbor off Gulf Shore Boulevard North in Naples, known for flooding, is among the most affected.

When Fox 4 Community Correspondents, Bella Line and Anvar Ruziev, arrived at 7 PM Wednesday, portions of the road were already about five inches underwater. But it did not stop people from driving through.

Vacationers like Winn Morley faced challenges, with their golf cart stalling in the water. "We were trying to drive slow, it was probably a few inches of rain and it left us in this position here. I guess the battery may have died. I don’t know we’re trying to figure it out," Morley shared.

Fish in the roads and parking lots submerged, Fox 4 speaks with people as they weather the storms

The group also mentioned that their flights were canceled, leaving them with limited options until they could head home.

At Lowdermilk Park in Naples, the usual scenic beach spot turned into a flooded zone. The parking lot itself was submerged.

"It's flooded everywhere, so I'm like, you know what, I guess we'll have to park the car far and walk through the water," said one visitor.

Some vehicles, unfortunately, did not escape the high waters in time, with waterlines visibly marking their doors even hours after the rain ceased.

The severe weather and subsequent flooding led Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for five South Florida counties, including Collier and Lee. This order grants additional powers to the Director of Emergency Management, allows for the activation of the National Guard, and temporarily suspends regulations that could hinder emergency efforts. The state of emergency will remain active for sixty days unless extended.

Amid the high waters, fish could be seen swimming through the parking lot.

Fish that was found on the side of the road, later returned to pond.

For continuous updates on weather conditions and community safety, follow the FOX 4 app. Our team will keep monitoring the situation, providing updates throughout the storm's progression.