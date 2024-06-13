Watch Now
NEW: Governor issues State of Emergency for Lee & Collier Counties, and 3 others

With bands of heavy rain not expected to wind down until the end of the weekend, some areas were really starting to struggle with all the water.
Sarasota Flooding.JPG
CNN
Parts of the Sarasota area saw significant flooding Wednesday, with the city breaking an hourly rainfall record Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Sarasota Flooding.JPG
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jun 12, 2024

SOUTH FLORIDA — Late Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis declared a State of Emergency for five Florida counties, as a system continues to pump tropical moisture into the southern half of the state.

The declaration includes Collier and Lee Counties here in Southwest Florida, as well as Broward, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota Counties.

(Here's the latest forecast for Southwest Florida Wednesday night if you need an update.)

Video late Wednesday highlighted significant flooding in Miami, and flooding even temporarily shut down the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Flooding in Broward County via CNN

The National Weather Service reported the City of Sarasota broke an hourly rainfall record Wednesday night. Between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, the city saw 3.93 inches of rain, breaking a 2006 record of a little more than 3 inches.

Flooding in Sarasota via CNN

While counties north of Broward County did not fall under the governor's order, residents there still saw plenty of rain and localized flooding.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and expires in 60 days unless extended.

