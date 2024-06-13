NEW: Governor issues State of Emergency for Lee & Collier Counties, and 3 others

SOUTH FLORIDA — Late Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis declared a State of Emergency for five Florida counties, as a system continues to pump tropical moisture into the southern half of the state.

The declaration includes Collier and Lee Counties here in Southwest Florida, as well as Broward, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota Counties.

This is not a river. This stretch of side road is notorious for water on a typical summer storm, but it’s been quite some time since it was this high. For reference, a lot of these folks are doing like me and turning around because the water gets pretty deep. #swfl #flwx pic.twitter.com/8zGezpmk0t — nathan (@NathanSWFL) June 12, 2024

(Here's the latest forecast for Southwest Florida Wednesday night if you need an update.)

Video late Wednesday highlighted significant flooding in Miami, and flooding even temporarily shut down the Fort Lauderdale airport.

It routinely floods in the parking garage of our Aventura condo — but this is the worst I can remember. Usually it looks like a river, today a full on ocean. The water already creeping up the ramp leading to the second floor. @7Weather @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/BpeTk38fS0 — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) June 12, 2024

Flooding in Broward County via CNN

The National Weather Service reported the City of Sarasota broke an hourly rainfall record Wednesday night. Between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, the city saw 3.93 inches of rain, breaking a 2006 record of a little more than 3 inches.

Flooding in Sarasota via CNN

Cars remain stalled out just outside the main beach access to Siesta Key @fox13news #siestakey #flooding pic.twitter.com/kH3GWlgPuh — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) June 12, 2024

While counties north of Broward County did not fall under the governor's order, residents there still saw plenty of rain and localized flooding.

Pastor rescues truck driver on Turnpike during severe stormshttps://t.co/fGOgE62Ovh — WPTV (@WPTV) June 12, 2024

Flooding in Boca Raton. This is in a shopping center off Federal Highway and Camino Real https://t.co/ybbU1qk7iO pic.twitter.com/Mcbu6pKSJ5 — WPTV (@WPTV) June 12, 2024

The Executive Order is effective immediately and expires in 60 days unless extended.