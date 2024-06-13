Wet road conditions lead to deadly Immokalee Road crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died, after a driver lost control due to wet, roadway conditions on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers say a driver was heading west on Immokalee Road towards Platt Road, while another car traveled east - approaching the same intersection.

As traffic began to slow, the driver of the westbound car began to break but lost control due to road conditions. FHP says that car rotated, crossed the center line and entered into the direct path of the second car involved. The front of the second car collided with the right side of the westbound first car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Two passengers, ages 25 and 35, in the westbound car have died.

A third passenger in that car, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.