NOT DONE YET: Rounds of heavy rain expected to continue today

Overnight showers and thunderstorms thinned out, but now as the area of low pressure moves across the state into the Atlantic, we are watching a training showers and thunderstorms. That means showers and storms that move continuously move over the same area for hours at a time. That can lead to very high totals in localized areas. This morning we are seeing two of those trains, one over Charlotte County and the other over Lee County.

Flood watches remain in effect for all of SWFL through Thursday evening.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through the morning commute. Major slowdowns or impacts like Tuesday morning are not expected. However, the Tuesday afternoon and evening commute will be messy.

TIMING FOR NEXT WAVE: Late morning, continuing through the afternoon into the evening. Models are estimating 1-3” with isolated higher amounts in embedded storms through tomorrow evening.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL: Based upon tonight's model runs (which are slightly less than those earlier), on top of what we’ve already received, we are expecting 4-8” of additional rainfall through Friday night (with more on Saturday.)

FLOODING THREAT: Now that the ground is saturated and drainage ditches and swales are filling up, flooding will become more of a concern, which will continue at least through Thursday.

As we move into the weekend, shower and storm chances will become scattered and more typical of what you would expect during the rainy season.

2am National Hurricane Center Update:

Deep tropical moisture that we have in place is due to a trough of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. As it progresses across Florida and exits into the Atlantic later this week, it has a low chance of becoming a depression off the Southeast coast. Right now, the chance of development over the Atlantic as it moves away from Florida is low at 20% over the next 7 days.

