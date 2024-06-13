FORECAST: Heavy rainfall likely again today, Flood watch continue

Here is your forecast for Thursday June 13th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to a few light showers in Lee and DeSoto counties this morning while the rest of Southwest Florida gets a chance to dry out. Collier and southern Hendry counties were under Flood Warning early this morning, but it was allowed to expire at 8AM. This area saw up to 4"-13" of rain just yesterday alone. The rest of Southwest Florida remains in a Flood Watch through this evening as we have to potential today to pick up more heavy rainfall today.

The showers and storms will start to build between 9AM-10AM this morning in DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties before the line pushes south. Eventually the heaviest rain will once again be in southern Lee, Collier and Hendry counties this afternoon. This area is saturated from two days of heavy rainfall and this will quickly lead to additional flooding concerns this afternoon and evening.

The rain should slowly taper off for Collier late in the evening.

Heavy rain will likely return once again on Friday before tapering off a bit over the weekend as we return to our normal pattern of afternoon showers and storms.

2AM National Hurricane Center Update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development.

The first is the a trough of low pressure that is over Florida and is currently bringing us the heavy rain. As it progresses across Florida and exits into the Atlantic later this week, it has a low chance of becoming a depression off the Southeast coast of the United States. Right now, the chance of development over the Atlantic as it moves away from Florida is low at 20% over the next 7 days.

The second is a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. That area also has a 40% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it slowly drifts westward. It will pose no threat to FL.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.