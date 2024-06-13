‘Everything’s floating in their houses’: Heavy rain causes severe flooding LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla. — The heavy rain in Southwest Florida has caused significant problems in the Moss Landings neighborhood in LaBelle - a street there was submerged under almost two feet of water and it was getting into homes.

Crews were seen knee-deep in water, working hard to pump it away from the affected houses.

Austin Schargorodski Crews knee deep in water working to pump it away from the mobile homes in Moss Landings.

Loretta Byerly said she was worried sick when she woke up and saw water inches away from getting inside her house.

“I’m super relieved, you know. I do appreciate their efforts because I know without it we would have had water all in this area for sure,” Byerly said.

Austin Schargorodski Loretta Byerly, a Moss Landings, resident gesturing about how high the water levels got.

Robert Fox, the assistant president of the Moss Landings’ HOA, said the water began rising at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. He said firefighters and city workers have been on-site since then, trying to manage the flooding.

Fox noted the difficulty in assessing the damage since many affected homeowners do not live there full-time.

“I can’t even get in their houses to check their sheds, because everything is floating in their lanais - their chairs, rugs - everything’s floating in their houses,” Fox explained.

Austin Schargorodski Robert Fox, Moss Landings' assistant HOA president.

LaBelle’s superintendent of public works attributed the flooding to the high amount of rain. He mentioned that county and city efforts have combined to reduce the water levels and are preparing for more rain this week.

The superintendent said crews will remain with pumps to ensure homeowners don’t get water in their homes.