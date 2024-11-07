IRS, other federal agencies at Alfie Oakes' Naples home & business

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett talked to Alfie Oakes about the investigation.

His only comment: "Go Trump."

Here's video of Oakes leaving his home Thursday afternoon:

The IRS confirmed its at both scenes with teams of agents.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (OIG) says agents are on scene at Alfie Oakes' home in Naples and his Immokalee packing house.

"We can confirm the presence of DCIS (Defense Criminal Investigative Services) agents conducting law enforcement activity at that address, but we have no additional information to provide at this time."

Oakes is the owner of Seed to Table Grocery Store and Oakes Farms.

According to the Government Publishing Office (GPO), the OIG investigates allegations of fraud involving "GPO contracts; improprieties in the administration of GPO programs and operations; allegations of employee misconduct; and other issues with a nexus to GPO received through OIG's Hotline."

The GPO says it "produces and distributes information products and services for all three branches of the Federal Government, including U.S. passports for the Department of State as well as the official publications of Congress, the White House, and other Federal agencies in digital and print."