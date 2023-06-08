Alfie Oakes seeks to block contract of newly selected Superintendent of Collier County Schools

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A hearing on a request for an amended temporary injunction in a case involving the Collier County school board and the newly selected superintendent is scheduled for Thursday.

Political influencer and businessman Francis "Alfie" Oakes filed an amended restraining order last month, which seeks to prevent the Collier County School Board from entering into a contract with newly selected superintendent Dr. Leslie C. Ricciardelli.

Collier Count Public Schools Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli



The Collier County School Board appointed Ricciardelli as superintendent last month.

Oakes makes several allegations including claims that the school board and the selection process including claims of Sunshine Law violations which the restraining order says “caused irreparable injury to the public at large, including the plaintiff”

The 90-minute hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Joseph G. Foster.

