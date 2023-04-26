Collier County School Board hosts special meeting to vote on the next superintendent

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The District School Board of Collier County has decided to schedule a special school board meeting in which they will vote on the next superintendent.

The meeting will be open to the public and will also be available to be streamed on the Education Channel accessible via the District website and Channel 99 for Comcast, CenturyLink, and Summit Broadband subscribers

The meeting will be on May 3, at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Administrative Center.

The second round of interviews for the final two candidates was held today.