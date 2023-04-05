Collier County narrows superintendent search down to four

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School Board has chosen four semifinalists for the superintendent position.



A total of 45 applications were received for the position, including one for Interim Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli.

Former superintendent Kamela Patton, who was set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, signed a mutual transition agreement with the school board in December.

The first round of interviews is scheduled for a special board meeting at 8 a.m. on April 19.

The board is expected to narrow down the candidates, and then conduct a second interview at a special board meeting on April 26.

The superintendent is scheduled to be appointed at the regular school board meeting at 4:30 p.m. on May 9.

