COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School Board has appointed Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli as Collier County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, following the removal of Dr. Kamela Patton.

Dr. Ricciardelli, a Naples native, has worked in education for 28 years and most recently served as CCPS Deputy Superintendent.

Dr. Ricciardelli will hold this position until the Board appoints a new superintendent.