Collier County School Board votes Superintendent Patton out as interim gets voted in

COLLIER CO., Fla. — A shake up in the leadership of Collier County Public Schools as the superintendent is voted out.

Though she was expected to retire next year — in a surprise move — the Collier County School Board has voted to remove its Superintendent Dr. Kamala Patton immediately.

Plenty of reaction happening during public comment after that decision.

The board made it clear that the decision was a mutual agreement between them and Dr. Patton. A mutual agreement that was signed in a contract by the superintendent.

During tonight's meeting, the board had nothing but positive things to say about the superintendent. Even playing a special video featuring Dr. Patton, highlighting the work that's been accomplished and her thanking the district.

Dr. Patton has served as the head of the district for 11 years, stepping into the position in 2011. According to Collier County Schools, under her leadership, the district schools went from 33rd in the state to 5th.

The school board also found its interim superintendent, electing Deputy Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli.

Meanwhile, outgoing Superintendent Patton issued a statement thanking the community for their support. Saying now is the ideal time for her departure.

The board says they will be honoring Dr. Patton in January before a board meeting.