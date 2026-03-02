COPELAND, Fla. — The National Fire burning in Big Cypress in Collier County has grown to more than 35,000 acres, but fire officials said they are making progress containing it. About 38% of the fire was contained as of Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

The smell of smoke is still noticeable while driving past parts of Big Cypress National Preserve, though flames have largely moved away from main roads. Off State Road 29 on Monday, FOX 4 saw just one active flame where firefighters were working.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT THE AREA LOOKED LIKE MONDAY:

Big Cypress fire in Collier County grows to 35,000 acres, officials making progress

Crews have made progress in recent days, focusing efforts farther inland to contain the fire as it continues to burn across more than 35,000 acres.

“We smell the smoke a little bit, and then the ashes that come and stuff like that,” said Kristine Burchess, who has lived in the community of Copeland for years.

Firefighters recently went door-to-door in Copeland, warning people that they may need to evacuate. Burchess said her children are her biggest concern, though she noted the smoke has improved.

“It’s sad, you know, because a lot of kids and everything live in here and we hope it don’t come this far for the kids and stuff like that. If it does, we’d have to get the kids out of here,” she said.

Long-awaited rain showers moved through the area, and FOX 4 meteorologist Trent Aric said more rain is possible this week.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.