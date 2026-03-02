FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms possible again this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 2nd, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s which is above our average of 58° for this time of the year. Yesterday we picked up some much needed rain fall across the area with scattered showers and storms firing along the coast late afternoon into the evening. We officially picked up 0.86" at Page Field in Fort Myers were the climate sensor is located. Some locations such as North Fort Myers picked up nearly 2.0" of rain. We also got over an 1" of rain over and near the National Fire that is burning south of I-75 in Collier county.

We have a chance for more rain again today. Right now that rain chance stands at 40%. We will see lots of sunshine early with an east breeze near 10mph. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible near the coast again this afternoon and evening. Our highs today will be in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow we will see a similar weather pattern, but the rain chance goes down to 20% and the showers will be very isolated. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s. We stay very warm this week with afternoon highs of 87° and 88° Thursday through the weekend with an isolated chance of afternoon showers and storms each day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

