NATIONAL FIRE UPDATE: Voluntary evacuation order, road closures for Saturday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The Collier County Sheriff's Office will issue a voluntary evacuation for people who live in Jerome on Saturday.

In a social media post on Friday night, the sheriff's office said it will also close State Road 29 between I-75 and US-41 from 8:00am to 8:00pm, except for people who live in the area.

The post said, "This closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety as firing operations occur on the east side of SR-29 between Deep Lake and Janes Scenic Drive."

The sheriff's office said people who live in Copeland should be on alert as well for a possible evacuation.

The National fire has burned more than 25,000 acres in the Big Cypress National Preserve this week. State troopers closed part of Alligator Alley late Wednesday night because the smoke got so bad.

