Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNaples

Actions

NATIONAL FIRE UPDATE: Voluntary evacuation order, road closures for Saturday

The Collier County Sheriff's Office issued a voluntary evacuation for Jerome and says people in the Copeland area should be on alert for a possible evacuation.
National Wildfire
FDOT
This is the larger of two wildfires burning Monday afternoon in Big Cypress National Preserve
National Wildfire
Posted
and last updated

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The Collier County Sheriff's Office will issue a voluntary evacuation for people who live in Jerome on Saturday.

In a social media post on Friday night, the sheriff's office said it will also close State Road 29 between I-75 and US-41 from 8:00am to 8:00pm, except for people who live in the area.

The post said, "This closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety as firing operations occur on the east side of SR-29 between Deep Lake and Janes Scenic Drive."

The sheriff's office said people who live in Copeland should be on alert as well for a possible evacuation.

The National fire has burned more than 25,000 acres in the Big Cypress National Preserve this week. State troopers closed part of Alligator Alley late Wednesday night because the smoke got so bad.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett