Your Healthy Family: The connection between oral health and your body

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that having a strong immune system is important. Vaccines, diet and exercise all play a role in immunity, but according to a dentist, so does how clean you keep your teeth and gums.

"When immune systems have been decreased, we see issues of rampant periodontal disease contributing to other issues,” Dr. David Guerra of Guerra Dental said.

Dr. Guerra said gum disease leads to much more than cavities or tooth loss.

"Definitely a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease, pre-diabetic issues, stroke. Another significant one; it's been conclusively proven to have adverse outcomes on early pregnancy," Dr. Guerra said.

He said our mouths are the gateways to our bodies, and not just for food.

"Everybody has bacteria in the mouth, but its the level of bacteria,” he said.

Dr. Guerra said when that balance in the mouth is lost, inflammation and infection can take over.

"The inflammatory products in the mouth enter the bloodstream and now they become systemic, meaning they go to every other organ that is in our body," he said.