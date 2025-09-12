LaBelle man sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run of 15-year-old

LABELLE, Fla. — The man convicted of killing 15-year-old Eduardo Escobedo in a LaBelle hit-and-run will spend 30 years in prison.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, has been following this case since the beginning, and he was in the courtroom as the victim’s family heard how long Eduardo’s killer would be in prison.

Hector Santiago Jr. learned his fate inside a Hendry County courtroom on Friday.

This case began in September 2023, when investigators said Santiago hit Eduardo while the teen was biking along Case Road, then drove off. Troopers later revealed Santiago’s license had been revoked at the time due to a long history of repeat driving offenses.

Since then, Eduardo’s family turned their grief into action, pushing county leaders for changes to make Case Road safer. I’ve shown you how their efforts led to cameras being installed on the road, along with approvals for new streetlights and speed humps.

At trial earlier this year, prosecutors used cell phone pings, fingerprints, security video, and black box data to show Santiago’s SUV was going more than 75 miles per hour and never braked. The defense argued it wasn’t enough to prove he was behind the wheel, but jurors sided with the state.

Santiago was convicted on all charges: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and reckless driving with a revoked license involving a death.

While Friday’s sentencing may close the legal chapter, Eduardo’s family say’s their greatest comfort is knowing his legacy lives on through the changes they fought for to keep other families safe.