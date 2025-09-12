Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLabelle

Actions

LaBelle man sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run of 15-year-old

Judge hands Santiago 30-year sentence nearly two years after Eduardo Escobedo’s death
Photo of Eduardo Escobedo, the teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run, placed at his memorial on Case Road.
Austin Schargorodski
Photo of Eduardo Escobedo, the teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run, placed at his memorial on Case Road.
Photo of Eduardo Escobedo, the teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run, placed at his memorial on Case Road.
Eduardo Escobedo's family, gathered for a group photo on the day the speed humps were approved.
Eduardo Escobedo's entire family outside the courthouse
Eduardo Escobedo
Posted

LABELLE, Fla. — The man convicted of killing 15-year-old Eduardo Escobedo in a LaBelle hit-and-run will spend 30 years in prison.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, has been following this case since the beginning, and he was in the courtroom as the victim’s family heard how long Eduardo’s killer would be in prison.

Hector Santiago Jr. learned his fate inside a Hendry County courtroom on Friday.

This case began in September 2023, when investigators said Santiago hit Eduardo while the teen was biking along Case Road, then drove off. Troopers later revealed Santiago’s license had been revoked at the time due to a long history of repeat driving offenses.

Since then, Eduardo’s family turned their grief into action, pushing county leaders for changes to make Case Road safer. I’ve shown you how their efforts led to cameras being installed on the road, along with approvals for new streetlights and speed humps.

At trial earlier this year, prosecutors used cell phone pings, fingerprints, security video, and black box data to show Santiago’s SUV was going more than 75 miles per hour and never braked. The defense argued it wasn’t enough to prove he was behind the wheel, but jurors sided with the state.

Santiago was convicted on all charges: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and reckless driving with a revoked license involving a death.

While Friday’s sentencing may close the legal chapter, Eduardo’s family say’s their greatest comfort is knowing his legacy lives on through the changes they fought for to keep other families safe.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community