LABELLE | Driver suspected of hitting and killing 15-year-old bicyclist arrested

LABELLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol have arrested the hit-and-run driver accused of hitting and killing a 15-year-old boy in September.

According to FHP, 25-year-old Hector Santiago Jr. of LaBelle was arrested on Friday for vehicular homicide. Troopers say on September 14, Santiago Jr. killed Eduardo Escobedo while he rode his bike on Case Road in LaBelle.

Santiago Jr. took off, troopers say, and they later found the SUV believed to be involved a day later.

People in the area have told Fox 4 speed has been a concern for them.

"People drive down this road at, sometimes, 70 miles per hour, sometimes 100 miles an hour," said Fidel Sanchez, who said he has lived here for 25 years. "These people are out here running like this is a speedway. I don't understand that."

Through the course of the investigation, family and friends remember Escobedo as a happy teen, always smiling. Students at LaBelle High School held a bake sale to help the family.

Santiago Jr. has also been charged with leaving the scene with death and driving on a revoked license involving a death. He's in the Hendry County Jail as of Friday night.