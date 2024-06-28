FINALLY: Hendry Co. road gets safety upgrades, after deadly hit-and-run in 2023

LABELLE, Fla. — Fox 4's Austin Schargorodski has done a number of stories about the safety of Case Road in LaBelle.

Part of his job is to make sure your voices are heard, and when a teenager was killed there in a hit-and-run, the voices calling for change grew louder. Now, the county is both listening and taking action.

It's been a long road for the Escobedo family to get to this point, and the roadside memorial is a reminder of their pain. "It's pretty hard because we're all trying to be together as a family, but it's not as easy when we know we're not all complete," said Selina Barron, Eduardo's aunt.

Eduardo Escobedo was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he rode his bike on Case Road. Barron shared a video, one of her favorite memories of Eduardo dancing at his mother's birthday party. She believes he would still be alive if this road was safer.

"Unfortunately, some of these drivers - before or after this tragedy death - it hasn't made a change, there's people that really don't care," Barron said.

The issue was first highlighted in September of last year, when a few neighbors mentioned that the road wasn't safe and that people drove too fast. In October, the community and Eduardo's family held a meeting with county commissioners, asking for speed humps and street lighting.

"We all have children and we must make changes," said Laura Escobedo, Eduardo's aunt.

Then, there was some change - in November, the county installed cameras on Case Road, which residents saw as a step in the right direction.

"I'm grateful to see them, for the safety of the road and the safety of the people," said Gregory Strickland, a LaBelle resident.

Now, seven months later, Hendry County commissioners have decided to move forward with a plan for street lighting and speed humps on Case Road. Barron said she knows Eduardo is proud of them for working so hard for this, and she’s thankful their voices have finally been heard.

"The change that we’re doing is for the community, it's for other families and anyone that comes down these roads or is going through a situation like this - I think it's very important for you to speak up and find the help," she said.

Hendry County commissioners said they expect to approve the design plans for the speed humps and street lighting in July.