Trial begins for driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old in LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla — After a 15-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in LaBelle back in 2023, the man accused of hitting him, Hector Santiago Jr., is now standing trial.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area every day, so he has been covering this story since the beginning. He was inside the courtroom Tuesday as jury selection was finalized.

Santiago is facing three charges: vehicular homicide, hit-and-run involving death, and driving on a revoked license involving a death. Tuesday was all about selecting the jury that will decide his fate.

Back in September 2023, Florida Highway Patrol said Santiago hit and killed Eduardo as the teen rode his bike on Case Road, then drove off. Troopers say he was driving with a revoked license at the time.

Court records show Santiago has a long history of traffic-related arrests, including a prior hit-and-run, reckless driving, and multiple license violations. He’s been labeled a habitual offender, with over a dozen charges in Lee and Hendry counties since 2018.

After Eduardo’s death, the community turned its attention to Case Road. Schargorodski previously reported how family members and neighbors pushed for safety improvements, calling the road a speedway. County leaders listened - they installed cameras and approved plans for street lights and speed humps.

But now, the family’s push for change is playing out in the courtroom. Eduardo’s aunt tells Schargorodski this is a difficult step for the family, and they’re hoping the jury sees the value of Eduardo’s life and the depth of their loss. She says they’re praying for strength, truth, and accountability in the days ahead.

The Clerk of Courts says the trial will resume Wednesday morning at nine, when testimonies and witness statements are expected to begin.