HURRICANE IAN | Fox 4 tells Southwest Florida's story a year later

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September 28, 2023 marks one year since Hurricane Ian devastated much of Southwest Florida. The winds, rain, and historic storm surge from the near Category 5 storm wiped out entire communities, and at least 150 people lost their lives.

Others were forced to swim through harrowing floodwaters, or watch their belongings wash away. Those who made it through the hurricane, or evacuated, then had to deal with stunning water damage and devastation when they came back, along with days without water and power.

Now, a year later, Fox 4 is standing side by side with all of our neighbors, leaders, and community influencers as they reflect and remember the storm, its impact, the lives lost, and how far everyone's come in the rebuilding and recovery efforts.

Looking back over a year, it's apparent each person's journey has been different. Some are still battling insurance companies or hunting for contractors. Others have hit rebuilding roadblocks. Still others have given up altogether, and others have a long way to go. We talked with plenty of people who are still living in mobile homes or off the generosity of friends and family, as they try to decide what next steps to take.

Fox 4 is now revisiting so many communities that we were in just hours after the hurricane passed, to check up on our neighbors and see how things have gone.

Take a minute to watch and read our reporting below and see what you take away from this incredibly resilient community of Southwest Florida: