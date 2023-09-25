Watch Now
The City of Sanibel celebrates the community's resiliency after Hurricane Ian

Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 25, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Sanibel is hosting Community events to acknowledge and commemorate the community's resiliency after Hurricane Ian.

The events will be held on Thursday and Saturday.

A Hurricane Ian Sunrise Remembrancewill be held on Thursday at 7 a.m. at Lighthouse Beach Park.

A Service of Hope will be held at The Gathering Place at St. Michael's on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Community Service of Hope

The last event will be a Community Reunitedceremony held at the Community House on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

