One year later from the Marriott Sanibel where our FOX 4 crew stayed through Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, FL — One year ago our crew was sent to Sanibel to cover the storm.

Monday was spent interviewing neighbors about whether or not they were going to evacuate, while also talking to officials about the causeway when it came to high winds and speaking with officials about wildlife and the impact it could see from a storm.

Tuesday morning was spent along the Sanibel Causeway for coverage while during the afternoon.

Elyse and Kevin headed to The Mariott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa where the hotel was getting evacuated.

Media was told they could stay so this is the area the two were at from Tuesday until Friday.

Tuesday night alerts came out that the Hurricane was turning and heading towards our area of Southwest Florida.

Flooding was already beginning and the causeway closed due to more than 40 mph winds.

On Wednesday morning the wind started to pick up and it was clear the strength of this Hurricane was going to make quite the impact.

A year later Fox 4 is sitting down with Annemarie Copelin, the Director of Catering for Marriott Sanibel.

We are now learning more about the extensive damage that not only our crew saw and experienced firsthand but also the millions of dollars worth of damage that the hotel has been working on ever since.

Walls were blown in while windows were blown out, roofs collapsed and debris everywhere.

This story shows the progress that's been going on at the hotel ever since Hurricane Ian.