ONE YEAR SINCE IAN | Local artists share work inspired by the storm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alliance for the Arts held an exhibit called "Storm Stories" as an opportunity to hold space, one year after Hurricane Ian.

"I watched the roofs of my building and my neighbors buildings peel off," Nanci Polomski, one artist said.

Her painting, "Three Tornadoes", depicts what she saw on the day Ian hit.

"The air conditioning units that were on the top [of roofs], fell off of the buildings and crashed and broke people's windows," Polomski said.

This day of remembrance brought a crowd and other artists like Christopher Tuscon, to socialize and speak about the nuances in each piece. He, still displaced from his home, was chosen of 150 who applied to display his art here. His work is called, "Chaos in Paradise."

"We came together as a staff and we all had this deep desire to share our experience and this show was born out of that," the executive director Molly Rowan-Deckart said.

Another artist, Ying McLane, now living in Naples, lived in Fort Myers for 7 years, returned here, to stand in solidarity.

"A lot of my friends actually lost their houses and their roofs it was very, very devastating, but I also admire their perseverance," McLane said.

This is her piece, "In the Eye of the Storm."