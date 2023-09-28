CAPE CORAL| Special monument unveiled to mark one year after Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — September 28 marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian across southwest Florida.

To honor and remember the lives lost from the storm and the work of city employees during and after Hurricane Ian, the city of Cape Coral has unveiled a new monument.

City unveils monument

The city unveiled the monument at 8:30 Thursday morning in a ceremony open to the public at Reflections Park.

Cape Coral City manager Mike Ilczyszyn said, “The rock and memorial for me are going to be a reminder throughout my career, and the city for what we went through and the resiliency of our community both our citizens, our businesses, all the people that came to help us and our employees. ”