Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

CAPE CORAL| Special monument unveiled to mark one year after Ian

The city of Cape Coral unveiled a monument at 8:30 Thursday morning in a ceremony open to the public at Reflections Park to remember the lives lost from Hurricane Ian one year ago.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 09:46:13-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — September 28 marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian across southwest Florida.

To honor and remember the lives lost from the storm and the work of city employees during and after Hurricane Ian, the city of Cape Coral has unveiled a new monument.

City unveils monument

The city unveiled the monument at 8:30 Thursday morning in a ceremony open to the public at Reflections Park.

Cape Coral City manager Mike Ilczyszyn said, “The rock and memorial for me are going to be a reminder throughout my career, and the city for what we went through and the resiliency of our community both our citizens, our businesses, all the people that came to help us and our employees. ”

City unveils monument

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!