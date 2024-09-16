Deputies: Girl pleads for life as a man sexually batters her at Fort Myers park

*This article contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.*

Fox 4 has obtained new court documents about the reported sexual battery of a young girl walking to her school bus stop at a Tice park.

On September 12, deputies say the 15-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop at Schandler Park around 5:45 a.m.

Documents say she saw Raymond De Jesus, later identified as the suspect, riding his bike in her direction. The girl said it led her to "slightly alter her path."

LCSO

The report says the next time the girl saw De Jesus, he was next to her. De Jesus pulled out a knife, placed it near her head and pulled her to the playground by her hair, deputies say.

While pulling her, the victim told deputies De Jesus said "you're going to die."

Deputies say the victim, at knifepoint, was sexually battered at the playground, but was able to call her grandmother for help. The grandmother told detectives she heard her granddaughter say, "please do not hurt me; I haven't done anything to you."

However, the call got disconnected. The grandmother said she tried to call back several times, but no answer.

Deputies say when De Jesus noticed the victim with her phone, he pushed her away.

Documents recall the grandmother going to the park after the victim called her. The grandmother said she found her in hysterics.

The grandmother told deputies she usually takes the victim to the bus stop, but according to her, the girl did not wake her up that day.

She said that was probably because the young girl knows she works long hours and may have felt bad for her.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrived at the park, quickly blocked off the area and started searching for DeJesus, who they later identified through "analytical research and previous law enforcement interactions unrelated to this one".

According to the report, the victim said she had seen De Jesus several times at the park. She told deputies that several months ago, De Jesus asked her for her number, and she declined.

Detectives took a cast of bicycle tracks near the area and got an impression of the tread.

In the court documents, it says they found De Jesus in his house about a half mile away from the park. There were several other people inside, who told deputies De Jesus was inside. The Tactical Narcotics Team found him hiding in the attic and eventually arrested him.

During a search warrant, they found a knife and bicycle - matching the description from the victim. Detectives say she also identified De Jesus in a photo line-up.

As they combed the park for more evidence, court documents say they downloaded data from a phone at the crime scene, later identified as De Jesus's phone.

The report says the victim's cell phone number was saved as "Mexican girl."

Investigators started to interview De Jesus, who said he denied owning a cell phone, but later said he had two, documents said.

He later confirmed the phone at the scene was his and changed his story, according to the report. De Jesus said it was missing and didn't realize until he returned home in the morning, but said it was stolen.

When asked what De Jesus was doing that day, the report says the suspect was at an unknown friend's house until 4 a.m. He told deputies he left to meet his drug dealer at the park, where he smoked meth. The report says De Jesus left the park at 6 a.m. when parents and kids started getting there.

Detectives confronted De Jesus with the sexual battery allegations, which he denied. When asked about the "Mexican girl's" number in his phone, he refused to say who it was, documents say.

After that, the report says De Jesus became uncooperative, stood up and said he was done talking.

LCSO arrested him for kidnapping and sexual battery of a minor.

De Jesus is currently being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for October 14th.