BREAKING: Investigation at Shandler Hall Park in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla — Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff's Office have swarmed Shandler Hall Park in Fort Myers.

UPDATE 11:30 AM

A woman who lives near the park shared a text message she got from the Lee County alert message system with Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp.

It gives a description of a suspect.

Fox 4 A neighbor shared this text alert from the Lee County Sheriff's Office about the suspect they're looking for

It describes him as a Hispanic male, thin build, long dark hair trimmed short on the sides, a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, tattoo of baby feet on his left arm, and multiple tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen on a yellow bicycle wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

If you see him please call 239-477-1600.

UPDATE 11:10 AM

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp reports that there are evidence markers are a picnic table in the park.

She also says detectives are going in and out of a restroom in the park.

Fox 4 Lee County Sheriff's Department Deputies investigate a crime scene at Shandler Hall Park in Fort Myers

Original Report:

They got to the scene at about 6:30 am Thursday morning.

The park is off of Palm Beach Blvd, in the Tice neighborhood.

Detectives have not said much about what they're investigating, except that it's an active scene.

This is a breaking news situation and Fox 4 has several crews at the park. We will up date this story with new information as soon as it comes in.