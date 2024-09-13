HIDING IN THE ATTIC: New video shows arrest of suspect charged with sexual battery of child at Schandler Park

TICE, Fla. — Newly released body cam video from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies arrested a man charged with sexually battering a juvenile at Schandler Park in Tice.

LCSO swarmed the park during a long investigation Thursday morning.

LCSO arrests Schandler Park suspect

According to a booking report, deputies arrested Raymond De Jesus, 39, of Fort Myers at his home on Prospect Avenue.

Body cam video shows deputies in tactical gear swarming his house while De Jesus hid in the attic.

RELATED COVERAGE: Investigation at Schandler Hall Park in Tice

He was taken into custody.

According to arrest documents, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, the victim said she was walking to her bus stop when a man approached her while riding a bicycle.

The report states the man got off his bike, pulled the victim to a nearby playground, held a knife to her throat and then sexually battered her.

Once deputies arrived, the victim described her attacker.

Neighbors in the area received an alert on their phone, asking them to be on the lookout for a man, later identified as De Jesus.

According to the arrest report, detectives used “analytical research and previous law enforcement interactions,” to identify De Jesus as the suspect.

He had an active warrant for misdemeanor battery summons and an active child support warrant.

De Jesus is currently sitting in the Lee County jail.