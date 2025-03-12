FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Fort Myers Beach continues its road to recovery, one development project continues to stir up controversy among the island’s residents.

Fort Myers Beach neighbors challenge high-rise development in court

A group of neighbors filed a petition, challenging the town’s approval of a high-rise condo at the former Red Coconut RV Resort site. They argue that the decision was biased and goes against the town’s comprehensive plan. Now, they’re asking a judge to step in.

A Beloved Neighborhood Faces Change

Dan Riddle has loved this neighborhood for years—long before he moved here permanently.

"It's serene," he said. "There's still a few houses that need to be repaired."

Riddle and his family used to camp at the Red Coconut and fell in love with the area. But that love was put to the test when they found out that a massive condominium project was approved just a few houses away.

"We had no idea that anything so astronomically outside of what the covenant with the town would even have a chance of getting approved," said Riddle. "It just seemed like something was off."

Fighting Back

Riddle and a group of neighbors have now filed a legal petition asking a judge to review the town council’s decision. Former council member Bill Veach says some longtime residents immediately put up “For Sale” signs as soon as the project was approved.

"These people weathered through Ian, Idalia, Debbie, Helene, and Milton," said Veach, who serves on the board of Protect FMB, a group opposing the development. "But they can't weather through the councilmen who voted for this project."

The petition claims that multiple council members were biased in their decision-making process, arguing that personal opinions appeared to outweigh expert testimony.

"They just can't sit there and listen to testimony and then decide they think the person is nice," Veach stated.

"When they walk in that door, they are supposed to be fresh and impartial and just listen to the evidence from qualified experts during that process. And that was not done in this case," said Veach

The neighbors also argue that the development does not serve a clear public benefit and violates the town’s comprehensive plan—a document meant to guide Fort Myers Beach’s growth in a way that balances development with preserving the island’s character.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Seagate Development Group, the company behind the project, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

