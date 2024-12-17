Fort Myers Beach council gives final approval to 17-Story condo project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After over a year of planning, a 17-story condominium project on Fort Myers Beach has received its final approval. On Monday, the Town Council voted 3-2 to let the Seagate development move forward.

The plan includes 141 residential units, a commercial restaurant, and a private beach club. Developers say the project will also feature three new parks, improved beach access, and two view corridors to the Gulf of Mexico. A linear park with a multi-use path for walking and biking is also planned.

"This Seagate proposal is a significant step forward in the rebirth of our Fort Myers Beach," said Jim Atterholt, Vice Mayor of Fort Myers Beach.

Although the project is not expected to increase density compared to what stood on the site before, it will be taller than past buildings.

"This was a project that did not add to our density, in fact it was probably less dense than the Red Coconut was before it, but it did add significant height," Atterholt said.

Mayor Dan Allers disagreed with the council’s decision, saying the added height didn’t fit the local vision. "I don't feel like it was consistent with the comprehensive plan, although they were allowed to ask for more height, I think the amout of height that they were asking for did not outweigh the public benefits, and it certainly didn't fit in with what the island's residents felt was appropriate for that location."

The developers argue that the extra height helps reduce the buildings’ footprint, leaving more room for green spaces and other community amenities, while also following strict building codes set after recent hurricanes.

The Seagate Development Group plans to break ground in about a year, with the full project expected to take five years to complete.