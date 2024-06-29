Plans submitted for high-rise condos at former Red Coconut RV Resort site

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Estero island might see a significant change to its skyline with plans for a new development at the site of the former Red Coconut RV Resort. Earlier this week, Seagate Development submitted the plans to the town for a project that includes two 15-story condominium buildings.

Proposed development on the former Red Coconut RV Resort site.

Credit: Seagate Development Group

Present day view.

Ethan Mackey, a nearby neighbor, expressed his mixed feelings about the development.

"It is just down the street, so a couple of houses away from where I live," Mackey said. Living on Fort Myers Beach for almost four years, Mackey appreciates the small community feel but understands the need for new developments.

"I do appreciate it that the resort is trying to meet somewhere in the middle by creating a really beautiful resort. Having public beach access, a road in the back where my neighbors and I could go behind the resort," said Mackey.

The proposed development includes 141 residential units and numerous amenities for the public.

Seagate plans to add a terrace with a restaurant and develop three of the nearly ten acres as open space with walking paths and three parks.

Matt Simmons, managing partner of Maxwell, Hendry, & Simmons, and the seller's agent when the lot sold for $52 million in September, spoke about the benefits of the project.

"What they're planning and the public benefits associated with it are a major benefit to surrounding properties. Property values around that area I think will increase," Simmons stated.

Additionally, the development will feature a private 29,000-square-foot beach club connected to the main site by a private walking overpass. Adjacent to this will be one of the public parks with beach access.

The next step for the project is to gain approval from the town's Local Planning Agency (LPA).

According to Seagate Development, it may take up to a year before groundbreaking begins, with construction projecrted to be completed by the summer of 2027.