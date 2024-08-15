17-STORY CONDO: Heated debate over proposed high-rise on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Heated exchanges took place Wednesday afternoon as neighbors and developers clashed over plans for what could become the tallest buildings in Fort Myers Beach.

Seagate Development Group presented their proposal for the former Red Coconut RV Resort site, sparking strong reactions from neighbors surrounding the property.

Take a look at the renderings here:

Michael Dagnese, a Fort Myers Beach resident of over 40 years, voiced his frustration during the public meeting.

Dagnese, who lives across the street from the proposed development, is concerned about the impact the 17-story high-rise condos will have on his view.

"Right now, we look out our window, and we can see the sunset, the beach, everything," Dagnese said. "But when they add this big, huge 17-story building, all we're going to see is concrete."

Fox 4 Dagnase shows a photo of the sunset off his porch, a view he worries will be blocked, by the proposed development.

Seagate's proposal includes two 17-story buildings, which will house 137 condos, each averaging around 3,000 square feet.

In addition to the high-rise structures, the development plans feature three acres of public open space, including parks and walking paths, as well as a restaurant.

One of the proposed green spaces for the development.

However, not everyone is convinced these public amenities are enough to justify the development.

View from the proposed restaurant

Greg Scasny, a candidate for town council, expressed his concerns about the scale of the project.

Fox 4 Scasny speaking with Seagate Development Group C.E.O. Matthew Price

"I'm not against getting the island rebuilt. I think we need to do that," Scasny said. "But I really think we can do it in a way that will keep our community intact, without overdeveloping the island and turning it into the next Clearwater or Hollywood."

The development group held the meeting to address these concerns and outline how the proposed plans would reduce the density compared to the former RV resort. Currently, the property is limited to only four stories, a restriction both the town council and the local planning agency would need to agree to change.

"If it were rejected and the council would not move forward with it, we would really have to go back to the drawing board and understand what the concerns were," said Matthew Price, CEO of Seagate Development Group. "I have plans of what we're allowed to build per code, and no developer would build what the plan would be as is."

Seagate expects to begin groundbreaking a year after the town's approval, with the towers potentially taking another five years to complete.