FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Town Council is under fire after approving a 17-story condominium project on the site of the former Red Coconut RV Resort.

CLICK TO WATCH AS FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH NEIGHBORS AROUND THE DEVELOPMENT SITE:

Fort Myers Beach Town Council receive death threats after approving high-rise development

Residents have voiced their anger in hundreds of emails, some of which included threats to council members. The backlash comes as the decision raises questions about the town’s commitment to its original values and comprehensive plan.

The emails sent to council members following the vote ranged from sharp criticism to overt threats. One email compared a council member to Judas, saying:

“You sold us out for your 30 pieces of silver.” Another warned, “Kiss your career goodbye,” and referred to a council member as a rat.

In response, the Fort Myers Beach Mayor condemned these actions, stating, “Those who voted in favor of this project have faced threats to their lives and abusive calls. This is not who we are.”

For lifelong resident Catherine Cantlon, the project represents a betrayal of the town's original vision.

“I grew up here on Fort Myers Beach, and I am 110 percent—if that's possible—against the 17-story new condo,” Cantlon said. “But I hate it. I don’t think it’s a good idea, but I am not threatening anybody.” Kim Remmert, a resident who has visited the island for 30 years, expressed disappointment over the council’s disregard for the town's comprehensive plan, which was meant to cap building heights at five stories.

“I would really like them to stay within the comprehensive plan because I think that's important for the island. It's what the residents had chosen years ago,” Remmert said. Councilwoman Karen Woodson acknowledged the hostility, stating, “Unfortunately, yes, there has been ongoing negativity, personal slander, and threats going on.”

Despite the personal attacks, the development project is moving forward. Meanwhile, opposing neighbors are organizing and exploring legal options to block the construction.