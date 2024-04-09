SPEAK UP: Police, CrimeStoppers call for witnesses to Ft Myers teen shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you know something, say something.

That’s not a new message, but it was the message Monday night from law enforcement as they investigated a weekend shooting involving a teenager.

The Fort Myers Police Department says officers found a 16-year-old shot who was shot in the leg but stable when they arrived on the DeSoto Avenue scene just before noon on Sunday.

Police said while they don't think the public is in any danger, they do need eyewitnesses to come forward.

When Fox 4 returned to the area on Monday, it was the same experience of people not wanting to discuss the Sunday violence out of fear for their own safety.

But having the courage to do the right thing and speak up is key in situations like this, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Trish Routte represents the agency throughout five counties in Southwest Florida, and she told Fox 4's Shari Armstrong “You can’t be a witness to a shooting or violent crime, and then all of a sudden you have no memory of it.”

Routte said the cooperation and support of local residents is important in keeping the community safe, holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for those impacted.

A message she hopes is heard by those who need to hear it the most, especially as this shooting follows another in the city just a week ago.

"We're seeing an increase in violence in our community, and it has to stop,” Routte says.

Armstrong asked Routte about those who feel unsafe or worried about coming forward.

"We make it anonymous for our community, and we've never encountered a problem with that."

If you have any information that could help solve this case or another case, you’re asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department.

You can also contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, and you can remain anonymous.