Teenager shot near downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says they responded to a shooting off DeSoto Avenue on Sunday around noon.
FMPD says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg but was in stable condition when they arrived, and he was taken by EMS to a local hospital.
They say the shooting seems to have been an isolated incident but they do not have a suspect at this time.
If you have any information on this, contact FMPD or the SWFL Crime Stoppers.
