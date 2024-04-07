Watch Now
Teenager shot near downtown Fort Myers

Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 07, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says they responded to a shooting off DeSoto Avenue on Sunday around noon.

FMPD says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg but was in stable condition when they arrived, and he was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

They say the shooting seems to have been an isolated incident but they do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this, contact FMPD or the SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Fox 4 crews are working to get more information on this investigation.

