Fort Myers Police investigating deadly shooting near Clemente Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Roberto Clemente Park.

Crime scene detectives and officers surrounded the area of Henderson Avenue and Dale Street

Few details are known, but police say one person died in the shooting and are calling it an "isolated incident."

Police say they are talking to people involved and they are cooperating.

At one point, Fox 4 photojournalist Andy Cunningham saw a fight break out at the scene. Officers got it under control and detained someone at that time. It's not clear if they were arrested or connected to the investigation.

This is a developing story.