FORT MYERS, Fla. — The grandfather of one of the two Fort Myers teenagers who were injured in the Bourbon Street terror attack has shared a picture of the two reuniting in the hospital.

REUNITED: Two Fort Myers teens injured in New Orleans terror attack reunite

The photo shows teens Steele Idelson and Elle Eisele holding hands across their hospital beds in New Orleans, reuniting for the first time since the Bourbon Street terror attack that left 15 people dead and dozens more injured on New Year's Day.

The two teens graduated from the Canterbury School in Fort Myers where they both played soccer.

Paul Acosta, their former soccer coach, said the pair has fought adversity together before. He said they both recovered from torn ACLs during their athletic careers.

Eisele posted a statement on Instagram saying in part, “ I am alive, and I am thankful that God spared Steele and myself. I'm reading your messages, and I'm thankful for your support and love, and one day soon, I'll be replying to you.”