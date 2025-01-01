Fort Myers teenager among victims of 'act of terrorism' in New Orleans

A Fort Myers teenager is among the victims of what the FBI is calling an 'act of terrorism' after a vehicle attack left at least 10 dead and dozens of others injured, Fox 4 has learned.

Fox 4 has confirmed that Elle Eisele was brought to University Medical Center of New Orleans.

It's unclear the severity of her injuries.

Social media posts indicate Eisele graduated from the Canterbury School in Fort Myers and currently attends the University of Georgia.

Statement from President Jere W. Morehead:



I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.



UGA was scheduled to play Notre Dame in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday evening.

The game has now been postponed until Thursday, January 2 at 3 p.m.

The FBI said 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, drove into a crowd of revelers around 3:15 a.m. local time in the popular area of Bourbon and Canal Street.

Law enforcement officials said that the suspect was killed following a shootout with police. Two officers were also wounded in the incident but are in stable condition, according to police.

A photo circulated among law enforcement officials showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage next to the truck after he was killed by police, according to The Associated Press.