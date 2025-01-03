'I am healing': New Orleans teen victim from Fort Myers & coach speak out

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two teenagers from Fort Myers who were injured in what investigators are calling a terrorist attack in New Orleans are on the road to recovery, according to their former coach.

Paolo Acosta says she coached both Elle Eisele and Steele Idelson when they played soccer at the Canterbury School.

Acosta shared insight on both teens following the attack.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

One of the two Fort Myers girls who were in the New Orleans attack speaks out

"She's read and heard about the articles and stories being done about her, and she's very appreciative," says Coach Acosta.

Elle posted on Instagram for the first time since the attack on Friday.

She said, in part, "I am alive, and I am thankful that god spared Steele and myself. I'm reading your messages, and I'm thankful for your support and love, and one day soon, I'll be replying to you."

Acosta says the girls were among more than 30 people injured when the driver of a pickup truck rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

Fourteen people died.

"We don't think twice that anyone that we know is involved," says Acosta. "And then I found about four or 5 pm the next day, so yesterday, just or two days ago, Elle and Steele was involved. And just kind of disbelief struck."

Coach Acosta says they both have faced adversity before, and they're fighters. The coach shared that both Elle and Steele fought through torn ACLs, and one even had a concussion when they played the sport.

Acosta says they always supported their team while recovering.

We also learned more about their conditions today.

"At first it was, it was looking very bad, but now they're in stable condition," says Acosta. "From what I heard from Elissa, Elle's mom."

He says he has a tight relationship with his players and remembers the two well.

"Elle, she was definitely the life of the party," says Acosta. "Best way to describe her." He says Steele was more of a relaxed friend.

He says the girls were a part of the first group of middle schoolers who got to play for him.

"I can say, if it wasn't for Elle and Steele, I don't know if the same middle schoolers have the same opportunity that they do today."

The love for Elle and Steele is visible on campus - as balloons and a banner labeled "Praying for Elle & Steele" has been placed on the gates of the field's entrance by an unknown individual.

"Someone, on their own accord, I asked if someone on our team did it, and no, they didn't know," says Acosta referring to the image above. "That's a really strong message to kind of be a reminder about them, you know. So that was nice to see just to kind of so early, because we got here, you know, around 10 am so someone early on came out, put that out there."

"We love them, we're rooting for them, and I hope to see them soon," says Acosta.

