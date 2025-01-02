FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two teenagers from Fort Myers were injured in the New Orleans attack on New Year's Eve.

Fox 4's Bella Line spent the day learning more about the young women.

Two Fort Myers teenagers injured in New Orleans attack, what we know about them right now

Elle Eisele and Steele Idelson graduated from the Canterbury School in Fort Myers in 2023. They both played soccer for the school.

The school released a statement on behalf of their families:

"The Eisele and Idelson families are deeply grateful for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and offers of support for our daughters following the tragic attack in New Orleans."

Fox 4 also found a video from the girls' graduation ceremony on the Canterbury Schools' Vimeo page. The speaker talked about the girls' success in soccer and academics. They also spoke about Steele's love for the outdoors and Elle's stride for future professional success.

@thisisevxnte Elle Eisele playing soccer for the Canterburry School

The video says Elle was headed to the University of Georgia to study biology on the pre-med track.

The president of the university posted this on X after the attack:

"I have spoken to the student's family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community," said President Jere W. Morehead.

@thisisevxnte Steele Idelson playing soccer for the Canterbury School

The commencement video says Steele Idelson was headed to San Diego State University to study psychology.

Congressman Bryon Donalds mentioned both young women in a Facebook post and said, "Erika and I pray for the health, strength, and speedy recovery of Elle, Steele, and the thirty-three other injured victims of this evil."

Senator Rick Scott posted, "I ask every Florida family to join Ann and me in praying for the quick recovery of Steele Idelson, Elle Eisele and all injured in the evil attack in New Orleans."

At this point, the families have not given specifics about the women's injuries, but in the statement through the school, they said, "We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, whose swift actions may have saved our daughters' lives."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as we learn more.