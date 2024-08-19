LIFE IN PRISON: Man flies from Chicago to Fort Myers for $10k murder job

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, a judge sentenced Latrel Jackson, aka "Kobe", 27, to life in prison for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.

His co-defendant, Marvin Harris, Jr. aka "Mesh", 25, was sentenced to 45 years in prison earlier this year.

Court documents show Harris, Jr. hired Jackson and another co-conspirator (now deceased) to travel from Chicago to Fort Myers to kill Keion Upshawfor $10,000 in 2019.

The case says the motive was in retaliation after a drug Harris, Jr. was connected to was robbed, and he believed the Fort Myers gang known then as "Bucktown" to be responsible.

Documents say on November 2, 2019, Jackson and another person involved went to a Bucktown hangout in Fort Myers and killed Keion Upshaw (identified by the State Attorney's office as K.U) by firing a gunshot wound to the head.

The two returned to Chicago the next day.

Weeks later, a search and forensic testing confirmed shell casings recovered from the scene and the car used during the murder, plus a bullet from the body of the victim, were matched to firearms found inside of Jackson's Chicago home.

