Man accused in murder-for-hire plot jailed for drug ring

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man accused in a 2019 murder-for-hire plot has been sentenced on charges of conspiring to run a drug ring.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Marvin Harris Jr., also known as "Mesh," to 24 years and 5 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Harris led a drug trafficking organization out of a neighborhood in the Palm Beach Blvd. area. They say Harris recruited dealers to work for him and provided them housing to use as distribution points.

They say Harris continued to run his organization from behind bars in 2020, while being held on contempt charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot the previous year.

In that case, Harris hired Latrel Jackson, also known as "Kobe," to travel from Illinois to Fort Myers to kill Keion Upshaw in a November 2019 drive-by shooting.

Harris and Jackson were indicted on the charges related to that incident.

While incarcerated, state's attorneys said Harris recruited others to supply dealers with drugs. Recorded phone calls show Harris teaching his girlfriend and co-defendant, Destiny Molina, how to mix fentanyl with other chemicals to increase profit potential.

In October 2020, Molina and three other people were arrested on conspiracy charges. Each pleaded guilty and has been previously sentenced.

The case was investigated by the FBI. The murder-for-hire charges have not been sent to trial as of this date.