Fort Myers man pleads guilty in 2019 murder-for-hire plot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man plead guilty today in a murder-for-hire plot from 2019.

25-year-old Marvin Harris Jr. plead guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Harris is accused of hiring two individuals, referred to as Latrel Jackson and D.S., to travel from the Chicago area to Fort Myers to commit murder in exchange for $10k.

Harris was apparently retaliating against individuals who he believed robbed a Fort Myers residence that he and others sold drugs out of. The targets were associated with a gang known as Bucktown.

Jackson and D.S. flew to Fort Myers on October 28, 2019. When they arrived, Harris provided them with partial payment and firearms.

On November 2, Harris provided Jackson and D.S. with a vehicle. They then drove to a known Bucktown hangout and located the victim, referred to as K.U., standing outside. Jackson and D.S. circled the block and returned before opening fire on the victim, shooting him in the head at a close range.

After Harris paid the two hires and they returned home, law enforcement located the firearm used in the murder in Jackson's Chicago-area home.