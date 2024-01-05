Lee County NAACP renews calls for charges in deadly officer-involved shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two weeks after the Lee County branch of the NAACP announced it was ceasing advocacy for the family of Christopher Jordan, the group is now asking for criminal charges against the Fort Myers Police Officer who shot and killed the 58-year-old.

In a press conference Friday afternoon in front of FMPD, branch President James Muwakkil announced the organization had received an anonymous letter claiming to have more information about the shooting.

FMPD fatally shot Jordan on December 1st after he allegedly brandished a gun at officers while he was barricaded inside his home on Stella Street.

Jordan’s sister originally called 911 claiming Jordan was threatening her.

“They always argue, them two, they always argue,” said Angelo Ruth, Jordan’s oldest brother. “I guess he got the best of the argument and she called the police on him. I wasn’t there though.”

The NAACP called on the State Attorney’s office to bring charges against the officer involved in the shooting.

Neither the state attorney’s office nor FMPD responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment.

Friday, Muwakkil presented the letter he believes is credible.

It states Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields knew Jordan did not have a gun the night he was shot and killed.

“FMPD Chiefs (sic) conspired to keep this information from the public, knowing full well Jordan was unarmed.”

Fox 4 has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the letter or the claims made inside.