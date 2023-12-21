NAACP steps back from FMPD deadly shooting investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday the NAACP, Fort Myers Police (FMPD) Chief Jason Fields and Ward 2 Councilman Johnny Streets had their first sit down to discuss the December shooting on Stella Street, which left a man dead.

"We are now on higher ground. The NAACP has ceased with its advocacy regarding the Cristopher Jordan's family," Lee County NAACP President James Muawakill told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee right after the meeting.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX reporter Briana Brownlee

He called the meeting positive and said it's time for everyone to move forward and start the healing process.

"It's understanding that we now can do better together," Muawakill said.

Weeks after Jordan was killed by a Fort Myers police officer, the NAACP said it is now focused on bringing more resources to the Black community to prevent deaths like Jordan's from happening.

Photo Courtesy: Angelo Ruth

At the time of the shooting, police said he pointed a gun at officers who responded to a home for a domestic argument.

Since the shooting , the NAACP has questioned if Jordan actually pointed a gun.

"We don't believe the department is going to cover anything up. We trust our law enforcement, we trust our law," Muawakill said.

When asked if he still wants the officer fired or him or her to resign, Muawakill said he will let the investigation decide.

Muawakkil said the family still has a pending complaint against FMPD, but said the NAACP will support any finding from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FBI.

The department has not identified the officer or said if he or she is still on leave.