Questions still lingering regarding FMPD officer involved shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's been 12 days since a man was fatally shot in his home by a Fort Myers police officer.

Cristopher Jordan was the man who was killed after police responded to his home on Stella Street in the Dunbar community.

"That was my baby brother, best friend, that was my baby brother," said Angelo Ruth, Jordan's brother.

Photo Courtesy: Angelo Ruth

Ruth said police wrongfully shot his brother while he was in his room on December 1st.

According to a Fort Myers Police (FMPD), they came to the home because Jordan's sister called, fearing for her life. FMPD stated when they arrived it was confirmed Jordan committed aggravated assault.

Since the shooting, FOX 4's Briana Brownlee has filed multiple public records request to find out what truly happened that night.

FMPD sent the police report from the incident and it was fully blacked out and redacted with no information except for the date and the offense, aggravated assault with a weapon.

Photo Courtesy: Fort Myers Police

Fox 4 pushed for further detail such as what did Jordan say or do that led up to an officer firing his weapon. However, FMPD previously stated he pointed a gun at officers.

Lee County NAACP President, James Muwakkil and Jordan's family said they want justice…and for the unnamed officer to leave the department.

"Who is the officer, what is his background, what does his file say about him and his police work," Muwakkil asked.

Days after the shooting Jordan's sister said she called police because her brother threatened her. Fox 4's Briana Brownlee asked Ruth about his brother allegedly threatening his family.

"They always argued, they were sister and brother, they do argued all of the time," Ruth said.

The two argued so much that the sister said she called the police on Jordan multiple times. A public records request revealed that 38—911 calls were made from the family's address dating back to 2021---breach of peace was the most frequent call.

Photo Courtesy: Fort Myers Police

However the NAACP calls the shooting unnecessary and preventable.

Muwakkil said he doesn't fully blame police, but a broken system that makes it where every black man becomes a possibility when calling law enforcement for help.

FMPD declined to release the body camera footage from the shooting, pointing to Marsay's Law and the fact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are still investigating the shooting.