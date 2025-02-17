DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — There's a chance Fort Myers will remove fluoride from its water — something we've seen recently in other parts of Southwest Florida. City Council will discuss the topic on Tuesday at a council meeting.

We've seen it happen in Collier County, Lee County and Naples since 2024. They all voted to remove it from the water supply. The Fort Myers agenda item says Councilman Fred Burson requested the agenda item.

The item says the proposal aligns with Lee County's recent decision to remove it. Right now, the city adds 0.80 parts per million of fluoride.

WATCH TO SEE WHY THE DEBATE HAS BEEN HEATED:

FLUORIDE FIGHT: Fort Myers City Council will talk about removing fluoride

The topic has had strong opinions on both sides.

During Lee County Commissioner's discussion, Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo attended and told Fox 4 it should be removed.

"It's a fact that higher levels of fluoride are associated with neuropsychiatric effects that are bad," he said.

However, the Florida Dental Association said it "strongly supports community water fluoridation at optimal levels as an effective, safe and affordable method to prevent tooth decay across all age groups."

The Florida Dental Association prioritizes the health and well-being of all Floridians and relies on research-proven methods to promote dental health across the state. A recent district court ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides no scientific basis or new findings that change the Florida Dental Association’s view about community water fluoridation. The Florida Dental Association strongly supports community water fluoridation at optimal levels as an effective, safe and affordable method to prevent tooth decay across all age groups.



District Court Judge Edward Chen stated that his ruling against the EPA “does not conclude with any certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health.” Although the ruling requires the EPA to take regulatory action, it did not ban or limit the addition of fluoride to public drinking water supplies.



Health organizations in the U.S. and internationally, including the World Health Organization, American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorse water fluoridation at optimal levels as an effective public health measure. The U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has established the optimal concentration for fluoride in water supplies to be 0.7 parts per million (ppm).



“Community water fluoridation is one of the most effective and affordable public health measures we can implement to protect our residents' oral health,” said Dr. Jeff Ottley, President of the Florida Dental Association. “Adding optimal amounts of fluoride into our community water supplies can prevent at least 25% of tooth decay in children and adults, reducing the need for costly dental treatments. Decades of sound scientific research proves the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation and underscores the importance of continuing community water fluoridation for the well-being of Florida residents."



The Florida Dental Association recognizes that there are differing perspectives on fluoridation, often influenced by information and studies that may not reflect the broader scientific consensus. We remain committed to advocating for practices supported by extensive research and evidence to improve oral health across Florida.



Fluoride is naturally present in the water in many parts of the country, including Florida, and has been researched for more than 80 years. The overwhelming, credible scientific evidence consistently indicates that fluoridation of community water supplies is safe and effective at preventing and repairing tooth decay. As a result, fluoride has been added to community water supplies nationwide for over 75 years and the CDC considers community water fluoridation one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century. Florida Dental Association

"I think they should keep it in there...keep young people's teeth fresh, not rotting away," said 6th grader Jesse Swann.

He says he's heard about it at the dentist, and thinks the city should keep fluoride.

"I was in my 20s at least before I was exposed to water that had been treated with fluoride, but my teeth were in bad shape when I was in my 20s, so maybe fluoride would've helped me," said Deborah Nesselhauf.

She says she's willing to pay her water district more for fluoride, if it will help people who cannot afford dental care.

"I'm not a strong advocate one way or another on that kind of issue, as long as people don't abuse or make mistakes," she explained.

City Council will talk about it on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Fox 4 will be there to bring you what happens.

It's not clear if they will vote right then and there to remove it.