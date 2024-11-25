Debate about use of fluoride in water hits local, state and soon national levels

NAPLES, Fla. — The debate about the use of fluoride in drinking water is heating up on all levels of government.

Earlier this month, Naples residents spoke out against the use of fluoride in their drinking water.

Naples City Council is considering following Collier County’s lead by no longer putting fluoride in the drinking water.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says all communities should stop using fluoride in their drinking water.

"There are other sources that people in communities that have access to, whether it's brushing with fluoridated toothpaste, or whether it's using a fluoride mouthwash,” Ladapo said.

Fluoride has been considered by many health experts as one of America’s biggest public health success stories.

But now, a growing number of cities and states are taking steps to remove it from drinking water.

Opponents argue it may be linked to lower IQs in children and other developmental issues.

Supporters say the use of fluoride in drinking water is good public health.

“Fluoride is important in water because we’re getting it systemically. Having fluoride in our water provides a baseline level of fluoride in our saliva that helps prevent tooth decay,” said Dr. Alexis Diacznsky, President of the Collier County Dental Association.

The new guidance from the surgeon general comes as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is making plans to take similar actions if he’s confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary.

The CDC says right now, about 72% of Americans drink some form of fluoridated water.