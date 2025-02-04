FAREWELL FLUORIDE: Lee County removes mineral from drinking water

FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to stop adding fluoride to Lee County Utilities drinking water.

The county says the decision will take effect immediately, and will only impact Lee County Utilities customers.

A county spokesperson says Lee County Utilities is one of about 10 utility providers in the county.

Watch the commissioner's vote here:

The City of Naples and Collier County have taken the same measure with fluoride.

Lee County has a tool on it's website so you can see if you get water from Lee County Utilities. Just enter your address in the Resident Information Lookup box.

Fluoride is a mineral long proven to strengthen teeth and prevent cavities when added to water in small amounts. Local utilities across the country have been putting fluoride in water since 1945 to help fight tooth decay. The CDC considers the practice one of the great public health achievements of the 20th century.

But now, a growing number of cities and states are taking steps to remove it from drinking water.

Opponents argue it may be linked to lower IQs in children and other developmental issues.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says all communities should stop using fluoride in their drinking water.

"There are other sources that people in communities that have access to, whether it's brushing with fluoridated toothpaste, or whether it's using a fluoride mouthwash,” Ladapo said.