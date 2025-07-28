DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — City Council members wants the City's staff to move forward with plans to demolish City of Palms Park after years of uncertainty about the facility's future.

The stadium land alone is worth $2.15 million, according to city officials, making it a valuable asset for potential redevelopment.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp, who has covered this for more than a year, explains why it got to this point:

City of Palms Park demolition back on table after years of uncertainty

City Manager Marty Lawing said staff is recommending demolition of the site, an idea that received support from most council members.

"But I think in terms of the usefulness of that facility, the cost to maintain an empty area that is not being facilitated I think does not serve the purpose and I am in full support of demo," said Councilwoman Darla Bonk.

The entire site with other parcels is about 21 acres open for redevelopment.

However, some council members expressed hesitation about completely removing a facility with deep community ties. Several voiced support for preserving elements of the stadium.

"Stadium offices and locker room preserved — I think that corner says a lot," Councilman Fred Burson said about the preservation.

"I'm just not ready to demo yet," said Councilwoman Terolyn Watson, who also mentioned preservation.

This isn't the first time demolition has been considered. Mayor Kevin Anderson noted that the council had previously voted to demolish the stadium in 2019, but that plan stalled.

The council has now directed staff to determine demolition costs for the stadium and other parcels while identifying elements worth preserving. Initial estimates suggest demolition would cost approximately $1 million.

The decision comes after a series of failed attempts to repurpose the facility, including negotiations with the United Soccer League that ultimately fell through, along with other redevelopment proposals and legal complications.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.